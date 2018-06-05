Kate Spade Dead At 55: Chelsea Clinton & More Stars Mourn Tragic Passing Of Iconic Designer

After Kate Spade’s tragic death, celebrities are flooding Twitter with messages of love for the legendary designer. See tweets from TK and more here.

Rest in peace, Kate Spade. The legendary designer was found dead of apparent suicide in her New York City apartment at the age of 55 on June 5, officials confirmed. She reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself to her bedroom door knob with a ligature and was pronounced dead on the scene, law enforcement sources tell TMZ. Her housekeeper was the one to discover the body, and Kate reportedly left a note behind. Hollywood has been rocked by this devastating news, and stars immediately began flooding Twitter with messages mourning the late designer.

Actress Alyson Stoner was one of the first stars to tweet, with the message, “Kate [crying emoji]. You never know what someone is going through. Please call 24/7 Suicide Hotline 1-800-273-8255.” Chelsea Clinton also wrote a heartbreaking tweet: “My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart.” Josh Groban also took to Twitter with the message, “Depression does not discriminate and comes without warning. RIP Kate Spade. Love to her family. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.” Alyssa Milano was in the middle of an interview on MSNBC when the news broke, and she teared up upon hearing the news. Coincidentally, she was wearing Kate Spade during the Q&A.

Kate got her start in fashion by working at Mademoiselle magazine beginning in 1986. She left the company in 1991, with the desire to launch a fashion line of her own. In 1993, she and her then-boyfriend, Andy Spade, launched Kate Spade Handbags, and eventually extended the line to include clothes, jewelry, shoes and much more. She officially sold her stake in the company in 2006 to raise her daughter, but launched a new brand, Frances Valentine, selling shoes and handbags, in 2016. The Kate Spade brand was acquired by Coach in May 2017.

Kate is survived by her husband, Andy Spade, and 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade, as well as her famous niece, Rachel Brosnahan, who stars in Amazon’s hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.