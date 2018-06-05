Kate Spade: Fashion Designer Found Dead At 55 In NYC Apartment

Kate Spade was reportedly found dead inside her NYC apartment after hanging herself on June 5. The iconic fashion designer was just 55. Get the details…

Kate Spade, 55, hanged herself inside her Park Avenue apartment in New York City on June 5, according to TMZ. Spade was found at 10:20 AM ET by her housekeeper and was pronounced dead on the scene, law enforcement sources confirm to the site. The designer left a note, however, it’s unclear what it said. Spade was allegedly found hanging from a ligature on a bedroom doorknob.

NYPD released the following statement to HollywoodLife.com: “I can confirm it was an apparent suicide. On Tuesday June 5 at approximately 10:20 AM a police officer responded to a 911 call about an unconscious person. Upon arrival the officer discovered a 55-year-old woman named Katherine Brosnahan unconscious inside [her] Park Avenue apartment. EMS resounded and pronounced her dead on the scene. The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.”

The news of death came after Coach bought the Kate Spade company in a $2.4 billion deal. The designer launched the now famous handbag line in 1993, along with her husband, Andy Spade, 55, (David Spade‘s brother). The Kate Spade brand has expanded into clothing, jewelry, perfume, shoes, and lifestyle, and now has over 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the U.S., as well as more than 175 shops internationally. Kate also launched another fashion brand, Frances Valentine, which was inspired by her family and named after her daughter.

Katherine Noel Brosnahan was born in Kansas City, Missouri. She leaves behind her husband of 24 years, Andy Spade, and a daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade, 13. Kate launched the Kate Spade brand with her husband.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to representatives for Kate Spade.

This story is still developing…