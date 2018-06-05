Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Take Romance To NYC For 2 Dates: He ‘Kissed Her On the Lips’

Things are heating up between Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle. The prez’s son and the Fox News host were reportedly spotted twice in NYC recently enjoying PDA on cute dates.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle were spotted by onlookers at The Grill in New York City recently grabbing lunch together, and they told Us Weekly that things quickly got romantic. “Donald stood up and kissed her on the lips when she arrived and they hugged each other,” the eyewitness said.

“They were laughing all throughout lunch and Donald and Kimberly took photos with two people who asked, they were very nice to everyone.” Aside from the kiss greeting, Don and Kimberly reportedly didn’t share any PDA throughout the meal. But, they did leave together! The twosome were spotted again in NYC recently at Omar’s enjoying a night out with other people, another eyewitness told the magazine. “They were in the corner together. They were eating and drinking and with other people,” including producer John Jacobs.

This isn’t the first time Don and Kimberly have shared steamy date nights. In fact, they were at The Grill on May 30! After eating at their go-to restaurant, they headed over to the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC. Fans were able to snap photos of them dining together at both places.

Don and Kimberly were first linked at the beginning of May, two months after his wife, Vanessa Trump, filed for divorce. They had been married for 12 years and have five kids together, The divorce came amidst rumors swirling that he had an affair with former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day toward the beginning of their relationship. Kimberly was formerly married to politician Gavin Newsom, and then Eric Villency. She has an 11-year-old son with her second ex-husband.