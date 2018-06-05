Donald Trump Forgets The Words To ‘God Bless America’ At White House Event & Twitter Is Furious

Donald Trump caused an uproar on Twitter when he appeared to forget a large portion of the song ‘God Bless America’ while singing it at his Celebration of America event outside the White House on June 5.

Donald Trump, 71, seemed to forget many of the words to the classic American song “God Bless America” when the US Marine Band and US Army Chorus performed the tune at the Celebration of America event on June 5 and it caused many Twitter followers to speak out. As video of the moment, which took place on the White House lawn, aired live all over the internet, many couldn’t believe that the President of the United States was having a hard time remembering the lyrics and it didn’t take long for them to totally call him out on it!

“Maybe you should learn the words to God Bless America,” one Twitter user tweeted in response to Donald’s most recent tweet about needless spending. “Did anyone really expect Trump to know the words to ‘God Bless America?’ Honestly? He hasn’t known the words to anything else patriotic. The Pledge Of Allegiance. The emoluments clause. The Constitution,” another user posted. Other Twitter followers used their posts to tweet the full lyrics to the song in response to Donald’s forgetfulness.

This isn’t the first time Donald received backlash for forgetting words. Back in Jan. he also made headlines for appearing to forget the National Anthem during his appearance at the College Football Playoff National Championship game. The current Commander in Chief has also received criticism for calling off the Philadelphia Eagles visit to the White House due to some players’ not standing during the National Anthem out of protest. Many believe Donald has no right to slam the team for standing up for something they believe in when he can’t remember lyrics to the American anthems. As always, Donald is surrounded by controversy for his actions. It will be interesting to see where things go from here!