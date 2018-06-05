David Spade Breaks Silence On Kate’s Apparent Suicide In Heartening Message: ‘It’s A Rough World’

This is so devastating. David Spade has released a statement following the news of Kate Spade’s sudden and tragic death. Get all the details here.

Today, fashion mourns the loss of it’s beloved icon Kate Spade. But, our hearts go out to her family who are grieving over their mother, sister, friend, and wife. Kate’s brother-in-law David Spade took to Twitter to honor her with a tweet that read, “Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I don’t think everyone knew how f*cking funny she was… It’s a rough world out there people. Try to hang on.” In the photo, Kate can be smiling, and it’s nothing short of heartwarming.

Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I dont think everyone knew how fucking funny she was… Its a rough world out there people. Try to hang on pic.twitter.com/2kRPvGvj8w — David Spade (@DavidSpade) June 6, 2018

This story is developing…