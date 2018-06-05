Breaking News
Hollywood Life

David Spade Breaks Silence On Kate’s Apparent Suicide In Heartening Message: ‘It’s A Rough World’

Kate & David Spade
REX/Shutterstock
Handbag designer Kate Spade being interviewed in her New York showroom Kate Spade, New York
Kate Spade 13TH ANNUAL GLAMOUR MAGAZINE 'WOMEN OF THE YEAR' AWARDS, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 28 OCT 2002 Kate Spade at the 13th Annual Glamour Magazine "Women of the Year" Awards at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on October 28, 2002. Manhattan, New York Photo® Matt Baron/BEImages.net
Andy Spade, Kate Spade 2010 Whitney Studio Party, New York City, USA - 26 Oct 2010
Kate Spade 14TH ANNUAL GLAMOUR WOMEN OF THE YEAR AWARDS AT THE AMERICAN MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 10 NOV 2003 View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.

This is so devastating. David Spade has released a statement following the news of Kate Spade’s sudden and tragic death. Get all the details here.

Today, fashion mourns the loss of it’s beloved icon Kate Spade. But, our hearts go out to her family who are grieving over their mother, sister, friend, and wife. Kate’s brother-in-law David Spade took to Twitter to honor her with a tweet that read, “Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I don’t think everyone knew how f*cking funny she was… It’s a rough world out there people. Try to hang on.” In the photo, Kate can be smiling, and it’s nothing short of heartwarming.

This story is developing…