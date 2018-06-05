Stars Looking Wildly Different Using Snapchat Filters: Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, & More

You gotta love Snapchat filters! These celebs sure do — in fact, some of these filters have these celebs looking completely different. Check it out!

Who doesn’t love Snapchat? With all the crazy cute filter options to choose from, we could spend hours sending funny pics to our friends! Celebs love the app too, some have even posted hilarious pics where we can barely tell who they are! Kim Kardashian, 37, loves posting cute pics and videos on her Snapchat on a daily basis, but she’s even ventured over to Snapchat’s scary side too! She recently posted a pic using the new bear filter, which makes your face look bigger and gives you green eyes — terrifying!

Furthermore, Kim’s younger sis Kendall Jenner, 22, posted a pretty frightening Snapchat the other day using a face deforming filter. Kendall’s jaw and mouth appeared to be way larger than normal and her eyes were super close together underneath her cool shades. This look definitely made us laugh! It’s great to see celebs making fun of themselves AND having fun!

Sexy singer Selena Gomez, 25, also has an incredible selfie game going on her Snapchat account. Though she typically opts for the dog filter, Sel has been switching it up a bit. She posted a video drinking some coffee with the leopard filter on and she looked super cute. Bella Hadid, 21, also took her love for carbs to a new level by becoming a literal slice of bread. She captioned her Snap “also mood” while repping the toast filter and we’re living! The filter features a realistic looking slice of bread with a hole in the middle for your head. The filter also makes your eyes bigger and gives you some blush and eyelashes. A look, for sure. We totally relate, Bella. Bread is life!

