Becca Kufrin Gushes Over New Engagement On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’: I’m ‘Very Certain’ He’s The One

While fans of ‘The Bachelorette’ may not know who Becca Kufrin chose just yet, the blushing bride could not stop raving over her new fiancé during her June 4 appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Get all the details here!

Becca Kufrin is on a roll. Following the highly anticipated premiere of The Bachelorette, Becca kept viewers intrigued with episode two. So, when she paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 4, she had a lot to say about her quest for love. When Jimmy Kimmel asked about her new romance, Becca, who looked gorgeous in a metallic bandage dress, could not stop smiling. She even admitted that she’s “very certain” about this engagement, and that her experience with Arie Luyendyk Jr. helped her learn what she really wants in a partner. “[Arie] was always one foot in, one foot out the door,” Becca said. She also explained that having the show be about her and having everything done on her terms also helped how she went about it. Clearly, getting dumbed on national TV worked out after all!

While it may seem like Becca is on top right now, her show got a lot of backlash from fans after it was revealed that contestant Garrett Yrigoyen allegedly “liked” a racist, anti-feminist, and transphobic posts on Instagram. Some of the posts included a photo ridiculing Caitlyn Jenner’s transition into a woman and another bashing NFL player Colin Kapernick for taking a knee during the National Anthem. This is definitely not a good look! However, Garrett has since apologized for his social media activity saying, “I am sorry to those I offended, and I also take full responsibility for my “likes” on Instagram that were hurtful and offensive.”

Luckily for Garrett, Becca has remained by his side. During an interview with Extra, Becca dished on whether or not she thought Garrett’s apology was sincere. “I think so. If he felt it was right, good for him,” Becca explained. She also slammed the idea that Garrett was racist, sexist, or homophobic. So, it looks like Garrett has a good shot at winning Becca’s heart! Could he be the man she’s gushing over?! Take a look at clip from Becca’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance above!