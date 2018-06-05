15 Times Ariana Grande Ditched Her Ponytail: See How It Transforms Her Look

Ariana Grande’s slowly but surely coming around to letting her hair down! Without her signature ponytail, her look is completely transformed and we’re loving it! Here’s 15 times she took our breath away with her hair down and free!

Let those locks down, girl! Ariana Grande‘s signature ponytail has been making less appearances lately, and we’re not mad about it. The “No Tears Left To Cry” singer, 24, has been embracing her long, luscious locks, which are currently blonde in her latest shoot with Vogue magazine. Ariana, who’s known for her half-up/half-down ponytail, has been ditching the hairstyle, which has transformed her entire look. Seriously, she looks like a completely different person when her hair frames her stunning face. Check out 15 photos of Ariana that will make you do a double-take in our attached gallery!

The singer most recently let her hair down while modeling for British Vogue’s July issue. She did a 180, replacing her dark locks with wavy blonde hair. Ari even donned a fresh face, showing off her adorable freckles. In other photos, she can be seen smiling — In one shot wearing a hooded sweatshirt, and another in a waist-cinching top with fishnets. Her long blonde hair lit up her face with traces of light brown underneath.

Ariana Grande for British Vogue’s July 2018 issue.

While fans are just starting to rave over Ari’s pony-less locks, she’s actually given us a glimpse of her natural hair in the past. In her “Dangerous Woman” music video (2016), she ditched her usual hairstyle, and opted for long, dark brown waves. The look, which added to Ari’s sexier side in the flirtatious video, was parted in the center and matured her.

In September 2015, Ari even admitted that her curls aren’t something she’s used to seeing. “Peekaboo healthy curls,” she wrote alongside a four-way selfie of her hair down and curly. “Long time no see,” she added.

Did you know that there’s a reason Ari has worn her hair in a ponytail for year? — Yes, there’s actually a story behind it. After getting flack from fans about wearing the “same hairstyle” all the time, Ari felt the need to speak up.

“Since people give me such a hard time about my hair I thought I’d take the time to explain the whole situation to everybody,” she wrote in a lengthy message on social media in January 2014. She explained: “I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat… as one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair. I now wear a wig on Sam & Cat. My real hair is back to brown and I wear extensions but I wear it in a pony tail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down. I tried wigs, they looked RIDICULOUS. Tried a weave because I am working on a new project and want to try some different looks and literally wanted to rip my scalp off. So as annoying as it is for y’all to have to look at the same hair style all the time, it’s all that works for now (AND I’m comfortable for the first time in years)…. And trust me, it’s even more difficult for me to have to wait forever for my natural hair to grow back and to have to wear more fake hair than every drag queen on earth combined. So PLEASE gimme a break about the hair (or just don’t look at me lol). IT’S JUST HAIR AFTER ALL. There are way way way more important things. Love y’all very much.”