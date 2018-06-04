’13 Reasons Why’s Devin Druid: ‘There Is A Lot More Story To Tell’ In Possible Season 3

’13 Reasons Why’ hasn’t been renewed for a season 3 as of now, but star Devin Druid wants to see it happen. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with the young actor at Wango Tango, and he believes there’s ‘a lot more story to tell.’

13 Reasons Why season 2 left things wide open for more episodes. While Hannah’s time on the show may have come to a close — Katherine Langford recently penned a goodbye message on Instagram — star Devin Druid, who plays Tyler Down, is open to continuing the story. “Yeah, I feel since we have such an amazing writing team and how the story has evolved… I think that 13 Reasons Why, which used to be this book about Hannah Baker and her tapes and that was the story, after season 1 and now with season 2 we have kind of elevated that,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at Wango Tango on June 2. “13 Reasons Why has become this vehicle for us to take these real life social issues and give them a popular platform so people can talk about them. So I keep saying that as long as there is real issues in real life then we will never run out of story to tell. So if our writers are able to put that in a cohesive story that needs to be told then I would really like to do that!”

Justin Prentice and Timothy Granaderos, who play Bryce Walker and Monty de la Cruz on the show, also expressed interest in a third season.”I think they definitely can but who knows if Netflix wants to give us a third. We don’t know yet! Hopefully, fingers crossed!” Justin told HollywoodLife. Timothy added, “Fingers crossed!”