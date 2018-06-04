Colton Underwood: 5 Things To Know About The Hunky Fan Fave On ‘The Bachelorette’

Colton Underwood is already making hearts melt, and he’s only been seen on one episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’ So who is this guy competing for Becca Kufrin’s heart? Here’s what you need to know!

1. He’s a former NFL player. In May 2014, Colton, now 26, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Diego Chargers. The linebacker was waived a few months later. The next month, he was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad and released a few days later. Colton returned to the Chargers and was a part of their practice squad. He later signed a future contract, but he was waived in Sept. 2015 and placed on injured reserve. A few months later, he signed to the Oakland Raiders’ practice squad. He was released by the Raiders in Aug. 2016. Football has always been a part of Colton’s life. He was named after the Indianapolis Colts, according to his ABC bio.

2. He used to date Olympian Aly Raisman! Colton and Aly started dating in Dec. 2016 and made their red carpet debut at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony in New York. The two had split by June 2017, but Colton revealed they were still friends. “We’re in a good place,” Colton told the Lincoln Journal Star. He also said they were “still good friends and talk, but all that travel had been a nightmare.”

3. He makes a shocking confession to Becca this season! In the preview for the season, Colton confesses to Becca on a one-on-one date that he’s a virgin! He admits that he was “ashamed” and “made up lies” because he didn’t want to reveal his secret.

4. He may have a past with Bachelor alum Tia Booth. Bachelor In Paradise’s Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk recently spilled some tea on a podcast and said that one of Becca’s contestants was allegedly DMing Tia Booth, who is a friend of Becca’s and competed on Arie’s season of The Bachelor! “The drama started from Raven and Adam saying a guy on Becca’s season was DMing Tia,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “We don’t know if it’s Colton [Underwood]. But Colton expressed his interest in Tia several times on Twitter and they are following each other on Instagram so people speculated Colton is the guy they were talking about.”

5. He’s dedicating his life to help children fight Cystic Fibrosis. The Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation was created by Colton in 2015. Colton’s foundation “is a non-profit organization that was created by former NFL player, Colton Underwood to empower people with Cystic Fibrosis to live fully, dream big and support each other. The Foundation raises funds for research and provides equipment and resources for people of all ages living with Cystic Fibrosis.”

The Bachelorette season 14 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.