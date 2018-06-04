Wendy Williams Thinks Scott Disick Will ‘Talk His Way Back Into Sofia’s Pants’ After Nasty Split

Wendy Williams sounds off on Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s recent breakup! She thinks Scott will ‘talk his way back into her pants,’ after he allegedly cheated on her! Wendy gave Sofia some tough love adding, ‘Scott doesn’t care about you!’ Yikes!

This is the day Wendy Williams, 53, has been waiting for! The talk show host reacted to Hollywood’s (said) “inevitable” breakup. Yes, we’re talking about Sofia Richie, 19, and Scott Disick, 35. Although the pair have reportedly split, Wendy thinks they’ll both come crawling back. “I believe Scott will probably talk his way back into her pants,” Wendy said to her studio audience on June 4. She explained: “I believe that she really does care about him, all in love at 19… She’ll be back, she’s only 19. She wants that ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ fame.”

Wendy wasn’t done there. She laid it on thick with the tough love, adding, “I think she’s part of his Hollywood use-ation, all he cares about is himself, his kids and a piece of Kourtney [Kardashian]. He doesn’t care about you, girl, Sofia.” Dang. Wendy continued: “Little girl… He’s a father of three at 34, he’s got problems with drinking and other things. He’s got so much baggage it’s unbelievable. And, you’re so pretty and so valuable, just by being pure, no kid.”

News of their split came after Scott was photographed with his arms around another woman at Kanye West‘s listening party new album, Ye. This was also after the notorious partier allegedly cheated on Sofia while in Miami, recently. After learning of his reported infidelities, Sofia ended things, but, it wasn’t easy. “Sofia is really pissed at Scott, she thinks he’s made her look like a fool, and she’s super upset and hurt by it,” a source told HollywoodLife.com. “Sofia has told Scott, in no uncertain terms, that she wants nothing to do with him, and that she doesn’t even want to speak to him right now.”