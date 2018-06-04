Watch
Tristan Thompson Angrily Storms Out Of Interview After He’s Asked About Being ‘Helpless’

REX/Shutterstock
Kevin Durant, Shaun Livingston and LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors, Oakland, USA - 03 Jun 2018 Golden State Warriors players Kevin Durant (R) and Shaun Livingston (L) try to block a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James (C) in the first half of game two of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, 03 June 2018. The winner of the best of seven will be the NBA champions.
SHUTTERSTOCK OUT Mandatory Credit: Photo by JOHN G. MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9699971b) Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half of game two of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, 03 June 2018. The winner of the best of seven will be the NBA champions. Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors, Oakland, USA - 03 Jun 2018
Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors, Oakland, USA - 31 May 2018 Golden State Warriors players Draymond Green (L) and Kevon Looney (C) try to block a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James (R) in the second half of game one of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, 31 May 2018. The winner of the best of seven will be the NBA champions.
Kevin Durant and Kevin Love Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors, Oakland, USA - 31 May 2018 Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant (L) goes up against Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love (R) in the second half of game one of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, 31 May 2018. The winner of the best of seven will be the NBA champions. View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Don’t ask Tristan Thompson if he feels ‘helpless’ on defense. The Cavs star stormed out of a post-game interview after Game 2 of the NBA Finals, when a reporter asked him THIS question about Steph Curry!

Tristan Thompson, 27, walked out in the middle of a post-game interview on Sunday night (June 4), when a reporter asked him if he felt “helpless” while guarding Steph Curry, 30, in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. “No,[what the] f–k. No… We did a good job. When I’m switching on him, I’m guarding him,” Thompson said right before he made an abrupt exit. “I am never helpless on no guy in the NBA.”

He then said, “Next question,” before becoming more frustrated. As Thompson made his way out of the locker room through a bevy of reporters, he added, “That’s f–ked up.” The tense interview came after Thompson and the Cavs lost Game 2 with a final score of 122-103. — The Golden State Warriors now lead the series 2-0.

Thompson also reflected on the continued argument over the referees’ calls, saying he didn’t blame the refs for the Cavs’ 2-0 deficit. “At the end of the day, if you don’t give effort and you don’t play hard, you never give yourself a chance to win,” Thompson said (via Cleveland.com). “At the end of the day, you control what you can control. Just go out and play. Make or miss, you think you got fouled, you think it’s a travel — you have to get back on defense and communicate. That’s what Golden State wants. They want you to hang back, complain to the refs because they’re going to come down and knock a three in your face.”

It’s been a rough beginning to the start of the series for the Cavs, as many have said Game 1 was stolen from them. Cleveland lost in OT last Thursday (May 31) 124-114 after George Hill missed a free throw that would’ve put them ahead in regulation; The score was 92-91 when Hill stepped up to the free throw line. Then, JR Smith‘s now viral blunder — where he caught the offensive rebound and dribbled out behind the arc with a last second pass back to Hill who missed a three — upset Cavs fans everywhere.

Thompson wasn’t the only one frustrated with the media’s questions following the brutal loss. LeBron James also walked out of the press room after Game 1. After a reporter asked about James’ exchange with Smith after Smith’s end-of-game mistake, James walked off and told the reporter to “do better tomorrow.”

Now, the Cavs and Warriors will head to Cleveland for Game 3 of the series, which tips off on Wednesday, June 6 at 9 PM. The Cavs are already hitting troubled territory, so they need to pull out a win on their home court to survive this series.