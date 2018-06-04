Tristan Thompson Angrily Storms Out Of Interview After He’s Asked About Being ‘Helpless’

Don’t ask Tristan Thompson if he feels ‘helpless’ on defense. The Cavs star stormed out of a post-game interview after Game 2 of the NBA Finals, when a reporter asked him THIS question about Steph Curry!

Tristan Thompson, 27, walked out in the middle of a post-game interview on Sunday night (June 4), when a reporter asked him if he felt “helpless” while guarding Steph Curry, 30, in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. “No,[what the] f–k. No… We did a good job. When I’m switching on him, I’m guarding him,” Thompson said right before he made an abrupt exit. “I am never helpless on no guy in the NBA.”

He then said, “Next question,” before becoming more frustrated. As Thompson made his way out of the locker room through a bevy of reporters, he added, “That’s f–ked up.” The tense interview came after Thompson and the Cavs lost Game 2 with a final score of 122-103. — The Golden State Warriors now lead the series 2-0.

Tristan didn’t like being asked if he felt “helpless” against Curry. pic.twitter.com/kqi3i8YXzo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2018

Tristan Thompson walks off after being asked in he feels “helpless” guarding Klay Thompson: “That’s f—-ed up” pic.twitter.com/dRsCQj5Mch — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 4, 2018

Thompson also reflected on the continued argument over the referees’ calls, saying he didn’t blame the refs for the Cavs’ 2-0 deficit. “At the end of the day, if you don’t give effort and you don’t play hard, you never give yourself a chance to win,” Thompson said (via Cleveland.com). “At the end of the day, you control what you can control. Just go out and play. Make or miss, you think you got fouled, you think it’s a travel — you have to get back on defense and communicate. That’s what Golden State wants. They want you to hang back, complain to the refs because they’re going to come down and knock a three in your face.”

It’s been a rough beginning to the start of the series for the Cavs, as many have said Game 1 was stolen from them. Cleveland lost in OT last Thursday (May 31) 124-114 after George Hill missed a free throw that would’ve put them ahead in regulation; The score was 92-91 when Hill stepped up to the free throw line. Then, JR Smith‘s now viral blunder — where he caught the offensive rebound and dribbled out behind the arc with a last second pass back to Hill who missed a three — upset Cavs fans everywhere.

Thompson wasn’t the only one frustrated with the media’s questions following the brutal loss. LeBron James also walked out of the press room after Game 1. After a reporter asked about James’ exchange with Smith after Smith’s end-of-game mistake, James walked off and told the reporter to “do better tomorrow.”

Now, the Cavs and Warriors will head to Cleveland for Game 3 of the series, which tips off on Wednesday, June 6 at 9 PM. The Cavs are already hitting troubled territory, so they need to pull out a win on their home court to survive this series.