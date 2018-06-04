‘The Fosters’ Finale Recap: Callie Makes A Shocking Admission To Mariana

‘The Fosters’ is back for a 3-night finale event, and the first episode brought the Adams Fosters family together once again after the time jump. In the final moments, Callie revealed her true thoughts about Brandon’s wedding.

At the end of the June 4 episode of The Fosters, Callie finally opened up to Mariana about her true feelings regarding Brandon’s impending wedding to Eliza. “We all think that we’re going to end up with our first loves,” Callie says. Mariana then realizes Brandon’s wedding might mean more to Callie than she’s letting on. “You know what I just realized? Your first love is getting married this week. Is that weird at all?” Mariana asks.

“Well, I’ve loved Brandon as my brother a lot longer than I loved him as more than that,” Callie tells Mariana. “I guess, yeah, maybe a little.” That’s a huge admission from Callie. Brandon and Callie were each other’s first loves, but they broke up in order for Callie to finally get adopted. They’ve maintained their friendship over the years, but there’s been something lingering between them for seasons.

While this conversation between Callie and Mariana was thought to be private, Eliza overheard the whole thing! It looked like Eliza had no idea Brandon and Callie were ever more than friends.

Also during the episode, we meet Eliza’s very cute brother, Jamie, who is also a lawyer. Their repartee is definitely a cross between flirting and fighting. Eliza’s parents draw up a pre-nuptial agreement for Brandon to sign, and he’s taken completely off guard. After the engagement party, Callie discovers Jude is taking pills that help prevent HIV.