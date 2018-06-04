‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Becca Second Guesses Colton After He Makes A Bombshell Confession

On episode 2 of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Colton shares a shocking secret with Becca that leaves her wondering who the hell she can trust throughout this process. Here’s our recap!

Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette is underway! The June 4 episode begins with a group date Clay, Nick, Chris R., David, Jean Blanc, Jordan, Connor and Lincoln join Becca for a day of pampering, where they each get a new tux to try on. The hard part comes next, though — they have to get down and dirty in a messy obstacle course to prove who’s going to fight hardest for Becca’s heart! Lincoln wins the race, but some of the guys are skeptical about whether or not he cheated on the course. Regardless, he gets a kiss from Becca.

Lincoln continues to rub the other guys the wrong way by wasting no time to steal Becca away for one-on-one time during the nighttime portion of the date. Then, he makes a point to rub his photo with Becca from the obstacle course in everyone else’s faces. Connor is so pissed that he decides to take the picture and throw it away. Lincoln fills Becca in on what happened, and claims he feels physically threatened by Connor (who’s listening from down below).

Connor fills Becca in on his side of the story, and assures her he doesn’t generally act in such a rash manner, but she lets him know she needs some time apart from him to think things over before she decides how she feels. Before the night ends, Becca gives the group date rose to Jean Blanc, letting him know that the connection between them is real.

Next up is a one-on-one date for Blake, who gets to help Becca literally destroy items that remind her of her past with Arie. Becca admits that the date exceeded all her expectations, and the two continue to connect while getting to know each other that evening. Blake opens up to Becca about a heartbreaking situation he went through with an ex that was similar to her breakup from Arie Luyendyk Jr., and they conclude that they’re both definitely there for the same reasons. Unsurprisingly, Blake gets the rose at the end of the date.

The next group date is for Garrett, Rickey, John, Ryan, Alex, Chris, Trent, Leo, Wills and Colton (that means MIke and Jason are the only two not to get a date this week). On the date, the guys are put to the test with an intense gym class…led by little kids. It concludes with a big dodgeball game, but Becca is more focused on the fun than the competition.

The day is drama-free, but Colton has a bomb to drop on Becca during the evening — he briefly dated her friend, Tia, from The Bachelor, before coming on the show. He tells Becca they spent a weekend together, but the timing wasn’t right to take things any further. Becca is caught off guard by the news, especially since she was initially so attracted to Colton. She admits she needs some time to think about the whole thing, and moves on to give Wills the rose.

The ordeals with Connor and Colton leave Becca feeling pretty down about the whole journey, but she’s put more at ease after great conversations with some of the guys at the cocktail party. Jordan takes things to a whole new level, though, by stripping down to his underwear and stealing some time with Becca..which rubs some of the guys the wrong way and leaves them questioning if he’s on the show for the right reasons. David even confronts him about it, leading to some tension.

Finally, Becca has a chance to talk to Colton about the Tia bombshell. He apologizes for how everything went down, and assures Becca that he’s here to get to know her and vows to be honest and loyal the rest of the way.

Becca’s gut tells her to send Colton home, but she leads with her heart and gives him the final rose of the night. With Jean Blanc, Blake and Wills already having roses, the rest go to Chris R., Jason, John, Clay, Mike, Connor, Leo, David, Garrett, Nick, Ryan, Christon, Jordan and Lincoln. That means Alex, Rickey and Trent are headed home.