‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Kailyn’s Furious After Briana Nearly Crashes Lincoln’s B-Day Party

Briana visited Delaware for Lincoln’s birthday during the June 4 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’, but she didn’t get a warm welcome from Kailyn.

After their uncomfortable fight at the reunion earlier this season, Kailyn and Briana nearly came to blows again when Briana visited Delaware for Lincoln‘s birthday. During the June 4 episode of Teen Mom 2, Javi informed Kailyn that Briana would be coming to Lincoln’s birthday party, even though Kailyn had paid for it. He said she had no choice in the matter, but Kailyn disagreed. So she took it upon herself to do her own birthday party with Lincoln and then told MTV they couldn’t film at the one Javi was throwing for Lincoln. Briana tried group texting with both Kailyn and Javi in an effort to “squash” whatever issue they may have, but Kailyn opted not to meet up with Briana. Fair enough, right? Well, Briana got super upset and fired off curse words at Kailyn when she didn’t get her way. Kailyn told Briana she could have her “sloppy seconds” before saying “goodnight”.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Adam finally had their day in court. Chelsea had asked for sole custody of Aubree while also submitting a request to change her last name from Lind to Lind-DeBoer. Fortunately for her, the judge ruled in her favor and she cried happy tears. All in all, the judge ruled that Adam would have to have supervised visits at a facility, and his parents would only get one weekend a month with Aubree, during which Adam is not allowed to see her. Plus, she got the last name that she wanted, so they all celebrated with cake at home for Aubree.

Furthermore, David became upset with Nathan after Nathan butted into his relationship with Jenelle. Jenelle had started working with a beauty company, so she was rebranding her Facebook page and deleted her relationship status with David. Nathan took that as a sign that maybe they had broken up, so he texted Jenelle asking if everything was alright. Jenelle then told David, which then led to David texting Nathan and calling him a “fa**ot”. Because of this, Jenelle had David’s mom drop Kaiser off with Nathan, but that just caused Nathan to go off on David’s mom, asking if she knew how her son was treating him. At first she laughed but then she stormed off in tears, saying she’d never do the exchange with Kaiser ever again.

Finally, Leah took a reluctant Gracie to therapy. At first, she didn’t seem to eager to go, but Leah said she calmed down once they got to the doctor’s office. Clearly, Leah has the most undramatic storyline this season, when compared to the other girls.