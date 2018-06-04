Starbucks Executive Chairman Howard Schultz Running For President Against Trump In 2020?

Starbucks’ executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down from his position amid speculation he might be running for president! Check out all of the best reactions to his retirement & campaign rumors!

Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz announced in a memo that he’d be stepping down from his position effective on Jun. 26, and many people think his message hints at a future presidential run. In the memo, Schultz wrote, “I’ll be thinking about a range of options for myself, from philanthropy to public service, but I’m a long way from knowing what the future holds.” Obviously, the mention of “public service” had many believing that this was a subtle way of announcing that he’d be running against Donald Trump in 2020.

Of course, Twitter exploded with responses to the idea of Schultz taking on Trump. One person hilariously tweeted, “Howard Schultz’s opponents’ names will be misspelled on the ballot.” Meanwhile, former adviser to President Obama wrote, “There are already several dark horse candidates for ‘20. How about a dark roast candidate?” Another wrote, “Howard Schultz for President! I’ll be the first one to cast my vote for you if you should decide to run for president. You’re the true definition of a good leader because you have the human touch.”

Recently, Schultz decided to shut down 8,000 stores on May 29 to have employees undergo “racial bias training” after two black men were arrested for not ordering anything while they waited for their friend. In response to the reprehensible arrests, Schultz admitted on CBS This Morning, “I’m embarrassed, ashamed. I think what occurred was reprehensible at every single level. I think I take it very personally as everyone in our company does and we’re committed to making it right. The announcement we made yesterday about closing our stores, 8,000 stores closed, to do significant training with our people is just the beginning of what we will do to transform the way we do business and educate our people on unconscious bias.”

Time will tell whether or not Schultz will actually run for president or not. We’ll keep you posted if he actually goes on the record and admits he’ll be campaigning against Trump.