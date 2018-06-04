Sofia Richie Takes Scott Disick Back Less Than 24 Hrs. After Split: Why She’s Still With Him

Sofia Richie couldn’t resist taking Scott Disick back shortly after she initially broke things off when she found out he allegedly got cozy with another woman. Find out why she’s willing to give him another chance.

Sofia Richie,19, has decided to give Scott Disick, 35, another chance after breaking up with him when she found out he was allegedly being unfaithful with another woman in Miami. Although she’s been having a difficult time with her emotions, she can’t help but want to continue her relationship with Scott because of her strong feelings for him. “Sofia can’t make up her mind about what to do, she’s heartbroken and humiliated but she’s so in love with Scott she just can’t quit him,” a source close to Sofia EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She did try to end things over the weekend but the breakup didn’t even last 24 hours because Scott showed up on her doorstep in tears begging for forgiveness and she gave in. He swears that nothing happened with that girl, that she’s just a friend and Sofia believes him because she wants to.”

Despite taking Scott back and working on believing his claims, Sofia is still not happy about the whole situation. “Things are still touch and go for them though, Sofia’s still really angry,” the source continued. “Of course Scott is in full on apology mode, he’s been flooding her with flowers and gifts and telling her how much he loves her and needs her. He’s making all kinds of promises too, he’s actually told her he won’t go to another Kardashian event without her, that he’s finally going to put his foot down and choose her over the Kardashians.”

One of the events he recently reportedly went to without Sofia was Kanye West‘s listening party. “Sofia was crushed that he went to Kanye’s listening party without her,” the source said. “Of course Scott’s never going to follow through and choose Sofia over the Kardashians. He’s only telling her that to get back in her good books. But poor Sofia totally believes him, she’s still very naive when it comes to Scott’s games. He’s a master manipulator, he’s had years of practice playing women. This is the exact same game he played with Kourtney [Kardashian] and he managed to hang on to her for years.”

Eek. It sure sounds like Sofia and Scott have some work to do when it comes to trusting each other and deciding whether or not they’re on the same page about their relationship! It turns out their big age difference may also have something to do with Sofia’s confusion. “Sofia is young and figuring things out with Scott,” the source explained. “She’s very inexperienced when it comes to relationships so it’s easy for him to manipulate her. Plus there’s the whole bad boy element, Scott’s dark side is a turn on for her. Scott is the guy her father warned her about and that is part of her strong attraction to him, despite his mistakes, she can’t let him go that easily.”