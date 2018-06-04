Serena Williams Forced To Pull Out Of French Open After Severe Arm Injury

Serena Williams is out at the French Open! The tennis GOAT suffered a major arm injury that’s left her unable to play. We have more details about the unfortunate news.

An arm injury has felled Serena Williams, 36, just before her fourth-round match against Maria Sharapova at the French Open. The tennis legend explained in a press conference on June 4 that she has a pectoral injury that flared up in her match against Julia Goerges on June 2. She is scheduled for an MRI on June 5.

“Unfortunately I’m having some issues with my pec muscle. Right now I can’t actually serve so it’s kind of hard to play, Serena said at the presser. “It’s very difficult. I love playing Maria. It’s a match I always get up for. I’ve made every sacrifice I could. I made a commitment to myself and my team that if I wasn’t at least 60% I wouldn’t play.

“I’ve never felt this in my life. It’s so painful and I don’t really know how to manage it yet. I’m clueless as to what to do.” The 23-time Grand Slam winner is especially disappointed because preparing for the French Open meant spending time away from her baby girl, Alexis Ohanian. “I’m beyond disappointed. I gave up so much from time with my daughter & time with my family all for this moment. So it’s really difficult to be in this situation.”

Serena was scheduled to spar with Maria in the fourth-round match at Roland Garros, the third match on Philippe-Chartier Court. Maria will now play either Garbiñe Muguruza or Lesia Tsurenko in the quarter finals. Serena and sister Venus Williams lost in doubles on June 3 to Andreja Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez. “I thought [doubles] was a perfect opportunity to see how I was going. I tried a lot of different tapings and support. It didn’t get a lot better,” Serena said.