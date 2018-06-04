Sofia Richie & Scott Disick: Him Denying Their Breakup Has Everything To Do With Kourtney Kardashian

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are very much together, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Scott feared his ex Kourtney Kardashian would judge him for he and Sofia’s mini breakup!

Scott Disick, 35, and his much younger love Sofia Richie, 19, were spotted together today for the first time since reports surfaced claiming they split. And while Scott took to Instagram on June 4 to explain they never decided to part ways, we’ve just learned the real reason behind the cover up. “Scott’s an adult. He’s not going to count something that didn’t even last overnight as a breakup, that’s way too dramatic. He’s embarrassed by this whole situation already, the last thing he wants is to amp up the drama and have everyone laughing about how high school his relationship is, especially because Kourtney [Kardashian’s] watching every little thing and judging,” a source close to Scott tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Now, it all makes sense.

We can totally understand why Scott wouldn’t want to look bad in Kourt’s eyes. After all, they’ve been through a lot and she is the mother of his three kids– Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick. “She already calls him immature all the time, and this is just giving her more ammunition. Guaranteed she’s going to use this against him somehow,” the source continued. “He’s dreading that and trying to do damage control. He’s on a mission to make sure Kourtney and everyone else knows things are all good with him and Sofia.

Well, Scott is already doing a good job when it comes to damage control. As we previously mentioned, Scott and Sofia were spotted at Nobu in Malibu and Sofia was all smiles. It’s clear she’s forgiven him for his alleged cheating. For those of you who don’t know, Scott was photographed cozying up to a mystery blonde at Kanye West’s album listening party in Jackson, Wyoming last week. But, it seems like it wasn’t a big deal in the end!