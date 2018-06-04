Pete Davidson Gushes Over New Love Ariana Grande’s Wango Tango Set: ‘So F***ing Lit’

Ariana Grande got major love from her man, Pete Davidson, after she performed at Wango Tango on June 2. See his sweet message raving about the performance here!

Pete Davidson just can’t get enough of his girlfriend, Ariana Grande! Just days after the two made their romance Instagram official, he took to the social media site once again to send her love. The Saturday Night Live star posted a photo of Ari performing at Wango Tango on June 2 to his Instagram story with the caption, “Are u f***ing kidding me!!!?? So f***ing lit.” He completed the caption with a series of heart-eye emojis, and is very clearly infatuated with the show his lady put on!

It’s been just two weeks since Ariana and Pete were first linked as a couple, which happened right after her split from Mac Miller. However, it certainly hasn’t taken them long to make their relationship official — they uploaded their first pic together to Instagram on May 30, and have since shown off their love quite a bit to the public. Ari even uploaded a photo of Pete giving her a kiss on the forehead, while his arms are wrapped around her waist, on May 31. It’s the real deal, guys!

To solidify their love for one another even more, Pete also got two tattoos dedicated to the singer. First, he inked her initials, AG, on his finger, and he also added a bunny mask behind his ear, which is the same design Ariana rocked during her “Dangerous Woman” video.

It’s obvious these two are smitten with one another — but will it last, or is it just a rebound fling? Pete also recently split from his longtime girlfriend, Cazzie David. Hmm…