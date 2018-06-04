North West & Penelope Disick Totally Twinning In Matching Robes At Their Joint Bday Bash

North West and Penelope Disick had a unicorn-themed birthday party and we’re officially jealous! Go inside the most lavish birthday party we’ve ever seen by Hollywood’s most popular youngsters!

North West, 4, and Penelope Disick, 5, had a better weekend than any of us! The BFFs and cousins celebrated their upcoming birthday with a colorful unicorn-themed party on Sunday June 3! North turns 4 on June 15, while Penelope will be 6 on July 8. The famous youngsters were adorable in matching rainbow-colored robes and swimsuits at their outdoor bash. Kim Kardashian, 37, made sure to document the major milestone on social media, having showed off the floral table-scapes, fur chairs and giant unicorn cakes! Check out all of the fun photos from the bash in our attached gallery!

The party included decked-out tables with flowers and balloons, which were shaded by large umbrellas. Each table was accompanied by white, fur seats with basket bottoms. And, what’s a young Hollywood bash with good music? — DJ Livia was on the turn tables at the party. Kim even shared a clip of the 10-year-old on her Instagram Story, with radio host Big Boy there to supervise. The bash also included loads of sweet treats, including pink donuts, icing-covered pretzels and more.

The girls’ famous mommies Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, were obviously present, as well as their auntie, Kylie Jenner, 30. Kylie, a new mom, also brought her baby, Stormi Webster (born February 1, 2018) to celebrate. North and P’s bash is their second joint birthday party, following their Moana-themed bday bash in 2017. Kanye West, 40 was also on hand to celebrate his first-born’s birthday, after being in Wyoming for the release of his latest album, titled Ye.

North West (left) and Penelope Disick (right) at their joint unicorn-themed birthday party on Sunday, June 3, 2018.

North looked cute with a slicked-back ponytail and a unicorn headband. Meanwhile, P was chic with her hair parted to the side, down and straight.

While Kim and Kourtney didn’t share any presents the girls received, Kim did show off one special gift North got in the mail ahead of the bash. Alexander Wang sent North two handbags on Saturday, June 2. — A leopard-print bag that’s worth $750 and another sparkly one. “Oh my god, North is the luckiest girl in the world. Who gets this bag from Alexander Wang?” Kim said in a video on Instagram.