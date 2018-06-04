Kylie Jenner Switched One Thing About Her Makeup & It Completely Changed Her Face

Kylie Jenner is known for her gorgeous glam, but now, she’s taking a softer approach to makeup. See the big change she just made by clicking below!

It’s a makeunder for Kylie Jenner! She’s still gorgeous and glam, but there is one thing that is different — her brows! Her makeup artist Ariel posted this new photo on Instagram on June 2, writing, “Today 🙌🏼 With The King👑👑 are we liking the softer, Less Sculpted Brow? Let me know in the comments below…” We love it! It’s a touch more natural than her super dark and defined brows of the past, and it looks so good on her!

Kylie just dropped four new shades of Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits on June 1 — All Nighter, Jordy, Victoria and Red Velvet. They are all shades of red and deep magenta. She’s wearing Jordy in this photo with her softer brow. It’s so interesting how the lip kits really look different on different skin tones! Perhaps the mom was looking for a maintenance look, and asked Ariel to soften her brows a bit? We KNOW how important brow shape is, and how they can totally transform your face!

We love this softer brow look for summer! It’s perfect! Plus, with such a bold lip, a softer eye makes everything a little less harsh. It’s a great, easy look for a mom!