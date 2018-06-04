Kourtney Kardashian Goes Braless In Sparkly Pantsuit As She Supports Kim At CFDA Awards

Kourtney Kardashian slayed as she stepped out on fashion’s biggest night in a look that’s sure to become an instant style classic.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, looked sensational in a sparkly black pantsuit at the CFDA Awards on June 4. The reality TV star hit the special black and white carpet looking dapper, proving that she is just as stylish as her younger sisters. Kourtney ditched the bra and went shirtless to pull off the sexy look. The oldest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings was in New York to support Kim Kardashian, 37, who has been honored with the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s first Influencer Award. It’s been a busy few days for Kourtney. On June 3 she flew out with Kim and their younger sister Kendall Jenner, 22, on a private jet to attend the awards ceremony. Just hours earlier she was on hand to throw a joint birthday bash for their daughters North West (who turns 5 on June 15) and Penelope Disick, who will be 6 on July 8.

Kourtney’s CFDA Awards outfit comes a month after she attended the Voices In Displacement Gala in a Dundas black dress. That outfit had a little bit of everything. She was essentially wearing a bra top and mini skirt, but two sheer panels allowed her to flash her tummy and her legs. Meanwhile a fringed hem added a fun, but glamorous twist. On that occasion Kourtney arrived with her 25-year-old model boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

Daring to bare some skin in partially sheer outfits is nothing new to Kourtney. In February 2017, she stepped out at the Pre-Grammy Gala, hosted by Clive Davis, wearing a cutout dress that, again, had a little bit of everything – spaghetti string straps, S&M-inspired crisscross bodice, sheer panel and thigh-high split. It was classic Kourtney. Clearly Kim is not the only Kardashian-Jenner sister who loves to push the boundaries when it comes to racy fashion. Bra tops, cutouts and midriff-bearing outfits are Kourtney’s go-to styles and that’s on and off the red carpet. It’s what we’ve come to expect. But this latest look – featuring a daring plunging neckline – is pretty damn hot too!