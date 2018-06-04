Khloe Kardashian’s Exact Low Carb Diet — How She’s Shedding The Baby Weight

Khloe Kardashian is determined to get back to her best body ever after giving birth in April. See exactly what she’s eating on her post-baby diet right here!

Khloe Kardashian bounced back QUICK after she had her baby True in April. And she’s already back in the gym. To get her post-baby body back in shape, she’s following a low-carb meal plan. She broke it down on her app. She wrote, “I’m currently on a low-carb diet that my nutritionist, Dr. Goglia, gave me. It has lots of protein, so I’m able to go all out at the gym, but the best part is that I’m never hungry because I’m always eating! I promise it’s easier to follow than it sounds. Keep reading to find out my exact meal plan and follow along!”

LUNCH: “For lunch, Dr. Goglia recommends a four-ounce piece of grilled chicken breast with a half portion of a simple starch, like four ounces of yam or a half cup of white rice, along with a veggie and a salad. Because I recently gave birth, I’m still eating a full portion of starch right now. For the salad, keep it simple with an oil-based vinaigrette. Any vegetables are great, but he especially recommends those high in iron, like spinach, beets, asparagus, broccoli or romaine. You can also swap out the chicken for another lean meat, but make sure it’s grilled, steamed, baked or broiled.”

Here are the other snacks and meals she has through the day:

“BEFORE WORKING OUT: If you’re working out early in the morning, you need some energy! Dr. Goglia recommends one tablespoon of jam with one tablespoon of almond butter. (I like Justin’s.)

AFTER WORKING OUT: What you eat when you’re done working out is so important. I have two eggs (they can be poached, over easy or scrambled) with one cup of oatmeal and another of fresh fruit, like berries.

MID-MORNING SNACK: Have a piece of fruit, like an apple or banana. Whatever’s in season!

EARLY-AFTERNOON SNACK: Don’t let yourself get hungry. Have a piece of fruit with a handful of almonds.

LATE-AFTERNOON SNACK: To hold you over until dinner, grab another handful of almonds with a cup of vegetables, like cherry tomatoes.”

“DINNER: For dinner, Dr. Goglia recommends an eight-ounce piece of fatty fish, like sea bass, black cod, arctic char or salmon, with vegetables and a salad. While fish is best at night for performance purposes and more rapid weight loss, you can always switch it up for a lean steak, like filet flank, or boneless, skinless chicken breast. For me, I’m also adding in a half portion of a simple starch, like four ounces of yam.”