‘RHOA’s Kenya Moore Shares First Ultrasound Video After ‘Fake Pregnancy’ Accusations

Kenya Moore has once again put all of the rumors that she’s ‘faking’ her pregnancy to rest with a new ultrasound video! Watch it right here!

You’re going to want to check this out, haters! Kenya Moore already dispelled rumors that she was faking her pregnancy by posting a picture of her full baby bump, but she wasn’t done there. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star just took to Instagram to post the first ultrasound of her baby — so take that, ye of little faith! Check out the full ultrasound video below!

Along with the video, Kenya admitted in her caption that she “felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby’s heart beating for the first time.” She went on to write, “I cried like a baby myself!” Kenya added, “I couldn’t believe this miracle was growing inside me. And its heart was beating so fast!”

In response to the amazing ultrasound video, one fan wrote, “Congratulations on your baby!! I am so happy for you guys!! God bless you both.” Another revealed that they never doubted Kenya’s pregnancy for a second: “I always believe[d] you.” Another fan posted, “Omg you are more than deserving of these blessings, you finally get your happy ending many of us are wanting!!!!!”

We’ll keep you posted if Kenya posts another pic of her growing baby bump or we get a chance to see her baby grow in future ultrasounds. In the meantime, congrats! We’re all so happy for you, Kenya.