Kendall Jenner Accused Of Photoshopping Her Thighs To Look Thinner

Kendall Jenner posed in a picture for Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram & fans think her thighs look totally photoshopped! Read all the comments that slammed Kendall here!

Kendall Jenner joined Kourtney Kardashian and Jordyn Woods in a fun, super soaker-filled picture that was eventually posted on Kourtney’s Instagram, but many fans think the picture is missing something — a part of Kendall’s thigh! That’s right, scores of Instagram followers are roasting the picture and claiming that Kendall’s legs have clearly been photoshopped. One commenter asked, “What’s up with Kendall’s inner thighs?” Instead of blaming Kendall, one fan called out Kourtney: “Kourt, you need to work on your photoshopping. You made Kendall look weirdly skinny…” Another wondered, “what’s up with @kendalljenner long ass legs?” For one follower, it was clear that the pic was “[h]orribly photo shopped”. Check out the full picture below, and judge for yourself!

Kendall recently was spotted in non-photoshopped pics while out and about with her rumored new boyfriend Ben Simmons. The new couple were spotted riding bikes around The Grove area of Los Angeles on Jun. 2, confirming that their relationship is definitely kicked into a higher gear — the two had just gotten lunch two days before that! And while there’s been rumors that she and Ben’s ex Tinashe might have overlapped in dating Ben, Kendall is apparently unconcerned, even if that was the case.

“Kendall figures it was well over between Tinashe and Ben before she started hanging out with him, even if there was a slight overlap in time, which Ben insists there wasn’t,” a source close to Kendall tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “If Tinashe has hurt feelings….she’s an adult. She can look out for herself.”

We’ll keep you posted if either Kendall or Kourtney respond to this wave of criticism and these accusations that she photoshopped this pic. In the meantime, check out our gallery above with dozens of other Kardashian photoshop fails!