Kendall Jenner Compares Herself To Flamingo: Wears Lavender Feather Dress At CFDA Awards

Kendall Jenner went way out there on one of fashion’s biggest nights and we can’t get enough of her sexy look.

Kendall Jenner, 22, rocked up at the CFDA Awards on June 4 looking like a lavender flamingo. The model made that comparison herself in a selfie video that she posted on her Instagram stories feed shortly before walking the special black and white carpet on fashion industry’s biggest night. The daring Alexandre Vauthier dress, featured an asymmetrical hemline that barely skimmed one of her hips, showing off her incredibly long legs. She completed the look by styling her hair in a messy up-do and wearing matching lavender heels. Her diamond earrings and bangle were designed by Ippolita Rostagno. Kendall was there – not just as a fashion industry insider – but also to support her older sister Kim Kardashian, 37, who was being honored with the CFDA’s first-ever Influencer Award. On Sunday Kendall jetted into New York with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Kim in the run-up to the big event.

We’re barely halfway through 2018 and already Kendall has been serving us stunning red carpet looks. On May 7 she arrived at the Met Gala in New York looking angelic in white. The Virgil Abloh design featured flared pants and an off-the-shoulder bustier.

It was her interpretation of the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and The Catholic Imagination” theme. A few months earlier, on January 7, she wowed in a black Giambattista Valli gown, which also included a strapless bodice, as well as reams of tulle to create a dramatic train. At a post-Oscars ceremony on March 4, she chose an ultra short black dress that gave a whole new meaning to the term LBD. The super tight Redemption dress included a plunging neckline and flared sleeves.

It’s been less than a year since Kendall – like her sister Kim – was honored with a major fashion industry award. In September 2017, Kendall received the Fashion Icon of the Decade title at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards. Daily Front Row explained its decision by releasing a statement saying, “We’re living in a digital decade and Kendall is the ultimate style influencer.” It added, “A fashion icon is someone who influences the look of a generation and Kendall has been making a huge impact on their style.” We wonder which Kardashian-Jenner sister will win a similar award next.