Kendall Jenner: Why She Doesn’t Feel Bad For Tinashe, Even If They Overlapped Dating Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons reportedly cheated on Tinashe to be with Kendall Jenner, but the supermodel is completely unbothered by the rumors. HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Kendall Jenner, 22, does not feel bad for Tinashe, despite rumors that Ben Simmons dumped the singer to be with her. “Kendall figures it was well over between Tinashe and Ben before she started hanging out with him, even if there was a slight overlap in time, which Ben insists there wasn’t,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “If Tinashe has hurt feelings….she’s an adult. She can look out for herself.” Speculation that Ben cheated on Tinashe with Kendall began thanks to the singer’s brother, who took to Twitter to comment on Ben and Kendall’s relationship after news broke that they were an item last month.

“Net met you before in my life, days after you break my sis heart u do this,” Tinashe’s brother wrote. “ppl all lied on her talking fake news about my sis *doing kardashian s**t* u cheat on her w. a Jenner.” Whoa! Kendall and Ben have yet to comment on the relationship rumors, but they’ve been seen out and about together on various occasions in the week since they were outed as a couple. Even though they’re not hiding from the cameras, though, don’t expect Kendall to open up about the romance any time soon!

“Kendall likes to keep her love life private — very private — and she’s good at it,” our source adds. “Kendall is really serious about her career, and she wants to be known as a professional and talented supermodel. She has worked her ass off to shake the Kardashian label and be recognized for her talent alone, and to do that, she needs to maintain a degree of mystique, so she always keeps her love life on the down low.”