Kailyn Lowry Admits To ‘Hooking Up’ With Ex Javi Marroquin Again Amid GF’s Pregnancy News

Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter on June 2 to shockingly reveal that she was ‘hooking up’ with ex Javi Marroquin at a time when they were considering a reconciliation. Was it after his girlfriend had a bun in the oven?

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, 26, took to Twitter on June 2 to open up about some wild details regarding her relationship with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, 25, who is expecting another child with his current girlfriend, Lauren Comeau. The reality star revealed that she was hearing a lot of “s**t” about her lately and wanted to clear some things up, one of them being her status and feelings about Javi. “Javi & i talked about getting back together at one point. Why? I don’t know because we both knew we didn’t want to & it would never work. I regret even having those conversations. I regret filming about it. And hooking up w him as i know people from the reunion leaked that,” one of her tweets read. Although Kailyn states she hooked up with Javi, she didn’t provide the details of when so it’s unclear whether or not he was dating his current girlfriend at the time but we can hope that he wasn’t!

In addition to details about their relationship or lack thereof with Javi, Kailyn further cleared things up about how she feels concerning Javi’s recent baby announcement. “That being said, i am wishing him and his new family the best. I have no hard feelings about the baby whatsoever despite what people are saying,” her second tweet about Javi read. Kailyn also shared some things about her personal life that had nothing to do with Javi, including her past relationship with ex-girlfriend Dominique Potter. “Dom & I dating – I wasn’t trying to deny her or a relationship. & we had fun while it lasted but things didn’t work out. I’ve learned a lot over the years and wanted to keep things private & off the show but i don’t think i really handled it properly,” she explained.

Kailyn’s tweets surely cleared up a lot of the speculation that often surrounds her. Before divorcing in 2016, Kailyn and Javi were married in Sept. 2012 and share 4-year-old son, Lincoln Marshall, together. She also has an 8-year-old son named Isaac Rivera from her previous relationship with Jo Rivera.