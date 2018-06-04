Justin Bieber Cozies Up To Bikini-Clad Fans In Turks & Caicos — See Pics

So sweet! Justin Bieber was spotted in Turks and Caicos on June 4, and was nice enough to take photos with a few lucky fans. Check out the epic shots here!

Remember back in 2016 when Justin Bieber vowed to never take a photo with a fan again? Well, it seems like he threw that promise out the window. The “What Do You Mean” singer looked more than happy to pose for photos with beach goers in Turks and Caicos on Monday, and we’re obsessed! Not only did JB smile for a selfie with one fan, but he also stood arm in arm with two other vacationers. I mean, if that’s not a day maker, then we don’t know what is. Check out the sweets photos below!

It warms our heart to see Justin in such good spirits. After all, it appears he hasn’t fully recovered from his breakup with Selena Gomez. As we previously told you, The Biebs has been driving himself crazy looking for signs that Sel may still love him. “Justin and Selena are not in contact right now, but that hasn’t stopped him from keeping an eye on her Instagram. He doesn’t follow her, but he still checks her page and her last few posts have got him all twisted,” a source close to JB explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. For those of you who don’t keep up with Selena, she’s been posting a series of promo photos for her music video “Back To You,” and the lyrics she’s using for the promo seemingly imply that she’s not over Justin either.

Justin with fans in the Turks and Caicos Islands today (June 4) pic.twitter.com/Lc7BAB90ay — Bieber-news (@yourbiebernews3) June 4, 2018

For example, one post was captioned, “I know I’d go back to you,” so you can understand why Justin may be feeling a little hopeful. Nevertheless, we’re happy to see him trying to take his mind off of things by jetting off to the islands.