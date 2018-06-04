Jordan Rodgers Spills On Wedding Plans With JoJo Fletcher — Are They Finally Getting Married?

First comes TV… then comes love, then comes marriage… you know the rest. Jordan Rodgers spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about he & JoJo Fletcher’s wedding plans!



If you’re human, you’re obsessed with JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers’ picture perfect love for each other! The Bachelorette couple were engaged at the end of JoJo’s season in 2016 and have since remained just that, taking the time to get to get to know each other when the cameras weren’t rolling. Now, they’re inching closer and closer to the big day—ish! “We talk about it all the time! We still don’t have a date, yet. I think we’re being really realistic about it. We’re taking our time,” Jordan revealed to HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview at the Captain Morgan “Summer Bash” party in NYC. “The wedding’s going to be the next thing, but we don’t have the date. So that’s kind of where we’re at, but our relationship is stronger than ever!” The SEC Football commentator added, “You get off the show and you’re so ready to go get married tomorrow, which we totally were. It’s still hard. But you also realize that wait, we’re also getting to know each other. We’re figuring our lives out together. There’s a lot of things that continue to fall into place that are really good.”

Of course, what we’re all wondering, in addition to that, is if JoJo and Jordan will allow the cameras into their big day! “We would, but it would still need to be us,” Jordan said to that. “For our fans, we’d definitely want that, but again, we don’t want to loose ourselves in it. It would need to be on our terms and our style.” You heard ’em, ABC! Make it happen!

The pair are currently residing in Los Angeles while they take on their next adventure together — flipping their own house! Move over Chip and Joanna, JoJo and Jordan are the latest designer duo and they’re working on renovating a home together in Dallas! “It’s great because we pick out things together, and work together. But, the best thing she does, she always finds a funky pattern, whether it’s a tile for the laundry room, which we’re picking right now — . She wants to do the funky pattern. She is good at that,” Jordan explained. “I just don’t know the difference between colorful and ugly,” he added.