Jenelle Evans Is ‘Definitely Pregnant’ After Showing Off Alleged Baby Bump In Shocking New Pic

Fans are freaking out over the possibility that Jenelle Evans is expecting baby number 4 after the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star posted a photo of herself seemingly hiding a baby bump! Check it out here!

Oh baby! Jenelle Evans, 26, stirred fans into a frenzy on June 4 when she posted a photo of what appears to be a growing pregnant belly! Posing alongside Dr. Drew, Jenelle can be seen wearing a loose fitting floral dress that gave off the impression that she may be expecting baby number 4 and second child with her husband David Eason! As many of you may know, Jenelle is already the mother to Jace, 8, Kaiser, 3, and Ensley, 1. “Is it just me or does she look prego?” one fan commented underneath the post. Instead of posing a question, one fan even said “yeah she’s definitely pregnant.” We definitely need some answers! But, to Jenelle’s defense it could be the way she’s posing, and the style of the dress. Nevertheless, we’re happy for her either way! Check out the photo below!

If Jenelle is pregnant, this would be the most positive news she’s had in a while. As we previously told you, the Teen Mom 2 star is reportedly on “very, very thin ice with MTV and could be fired from show the show,” according to Us Weekly. And why is that, you ask? Well, she allegedly found herself in a lot of trouble with the beloved show for ditching the Teen Mom 2 season 9 reunion taping. She’s also not on good terms with her co-stars Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska. They even threatened to leave the show after getting into a big fight with Jenelle. Yikes!

Plus, Jenelle also made headlines for getting into a wild road rage fight where she allegedly pulled a gun on a driver after following him home. This is definitely not a good look for Jenelle. However, after reading her Instagram caption, it seems like she’s in a good place. “Did my part! Had a good conversation yesterday about many different things that will happen later this season. I think this is the most comfortable you will ever see in an interview,” Jenelle captioned the photo of herself with Dr. Drew. We certainly can’ wait to see how this all plays out.