Is Jared Haibon Hinting That He’ll Propose to Ashley Iaconetti? — ‘Ill Never Go On A 1st Date Again’

They’ve only been together for a few months, but Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are madly in love. So much so, that he’s already planning a long-term future with her! Here’s what he had to say about it in a new interview.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon took their love to Wango Tango on June 2, and he made it clear that they’re in it long-term during a red carpet interview. “It feels good to know I’ll never go on a first date again,” Jared gushed to E! News. WHOA! Although these two have been friends for years, they only just started dating this spring, after her breakup from Kevin Wendt, so it’s quite shocking to hear Jared talking about their future together so definitively! However, it was the couple’s recent trip to Hawaii that really solidified things for Jared.

“We spend six straight days with each other,” Jared explained. “Pretty much every minute of those days, and then, when I left her for the first time, I was just like…’I don’t want to leave you.’ That was a big moment for me when I said this is life long, life partner stuff.” Jared and Ashley first met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, and although they dated briefly on the show, Jared made it clear he wasn’t interesting in pursuing a relationship with Ashley. She was heartbroken over it, and tried to win him over again during season three the next year…to no avail.

Finally, Jared realized Ashley was the woman for him at the end of 2017, but at that point, she was already heading to film Bachelor Winter Games, which is where she met Kevin. Although Jared professed his love to her upon her return from the show, Ashley wasn’t willing to give up on her new relationship. However, when they did split, Jared was there for her, and they finally got together.

“They’ve already started talking about marriage, about family,” an insider recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re planning for forever. Ashley would say yes tomorrow if he asked.”