Gigi Hadid Wears Colorful Versace Catsuit At CFDA Awards

The model and mogul looked stunning at the CFDA Awards in New York on June 4. Get the details on her colorful look below!

Gigi Hadid, 23, turned heads at the CFDA Awards on June 4. Held for the first time in Brooklyn, and hosted by Issa Rae, Gigi looked so cool wearing a colorful, printed Versace catsuit. She paired the look with red Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Her hair was slicked back off her beautiful face, and she went with bold makeup. Her red lip really made a statement! Few people could pull off this dramatic look, but Gigi has so much confidence! Gigi got ready for the show doing what all models do…eating pasta! LOL! She posted a boomerang from Italian restaurant Cipriani, tagging her dad Mohamed Hadid and brother, Anwar Hadid. Pasta would be the last thing I ate before putting on a skintight jumpsuit like that!

She was joined by other models like Kendall Jenner and Lily Aldridge at the fashion event. See more red carpet pics from the event in the gallery attached! Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid was noticeably absent. She walked in the Alexander Wang fashion show in NYC on June 3, but then was spotted boarding a plane out of Newark Liberty International Airport on June 4.

Last year, at the 2017 CFDA Awards, Gigi wore a long white dress and coat by The Row. That label is designed by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. She wore her long, dark brown hair in loose waves and actually wore flats (!) — gold sequin mules — on the carpet. It was basically the opposite of her 2018 look!