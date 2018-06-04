If Nicki Minaj is ready to be in a relationship, Eminem has made it clear he’s ready and willing! He gave her a shoutout AGAIN in concert this weekend, and now fans think he’s taking the whole thing a bit too far. Watch here.

Eminem can’t seem to get Nicki Minaj off his mind! More than a week after it was first rumored that the two could be dating, the rapper continued to fuel speculation while performing at Governor’s Ball over the weekend. “Nicki! Let’s do this!” he said into the mic. “I’mma tell you something about Nicki that you don’t even know — we go together. That’s all I wanted to say, thank you for letting me get that off my chest.” Rumors of a romance between these two began last month when Nicki rapped about Em on her verse in YG’s “Big Bank,” then responded “yes” when a fan asked if they were dating on social media.

It was really nothing more than promotion for the song, but Eminem took the whole thing to the next level while performing on Memorial Day weekend, when he asked his audience in Boston, “How many people in Boston want me to date Nicki Minaj? Well god d***it, me too! Nicki, if you get this message, just text me later, we’ll talk about it!” The “Chun-Li” rapper got wind of the video, and gushed on Twitter, “The act that he’s silly & a good just like me. Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse.”

It was clear at that point that this was all just a big joke, but Em clearly wasn’t able to let it go, and now, fans think he’s gone a bit overboard with the whole thing. “Nicki opened a can of worms with that Eminem comment,” one person tweeted. “Now he won’t shut up.”

“I bet Nicki is now wishing she never answered that fan,” another person wrote on The Shade Room’s post about the shoutout. “The joke is played out.” A third added, “Ok so this started to be annoying before it even starts.” Tone it down, Em!