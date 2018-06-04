Drake Almost ‘Ended’ Kanye West’s Career With New Pusha T Diss Track

Drake’s friends say he took the ‘higher’ ground rather than spill the tea on Yeezy in an explosive rap he was set to release. But, why did he walk away?

Rap fans may think that Drake, 31, has lost in his battle with Pusha T. But, if he did it’s because he walked away from blasting Kanye West in a diss track that would have devastated the 40-year-old hip-hop star’s career. So says a source close to the star, who has spoken EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. The source told us, “Drake really had to be convinced to not drop the song he had prepared. He was ready to go full throttle and is still looking into ways of doing something down the line but he chose not to make them more popular and instead is currently focused on taking the higher road for the time being.”

As rap fans know Pusha T’s track, “The Story of Adion” set the internet on fire when it was released on May 29. The lyrics alleged that Drake had fathered a son with porn star Sophie Brussaux. Drake was ready to respond in kind but he has now decided to just walk away. His pal says, “He wants to move forward from the feud as much as he can and is in the process of destroying the song instead of destroying Kanye and Pusha. But he also feels that something needs to be said and that it might eventually leak since enough people have access to it. And his thoughts are if it happens then fine but he’d rather not deal with it in the long run. He is currently damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t situation. Tons of mixed emotions.”

Our source’s tidbit comes after Rap-A-Lot Records CEO James Prince, 53, claimed that he was the person who told Drake to stand down and walk away from the fight. How was he able to do it? “There’s a respectful relationship myself and Drake have for one another and he know I wouldn’t advise him to do anything wrong,” the record exec told TMZ in an interview. “And I was able to articulate my feelings to him and he understood… But he was definitely cocked and loaded and wasn’t anything good was going to come out of this, because me hearing the ingredients that he would have used would have ended Kanye’s career and would have crippled Pusha, his family member…” Whatever Drake was poised to unleash on Kanye sounds intense, because James (aka J Prince) said, “It was going to cause pain so…we’re not in business to destroy and hurt people’s family with this type of pig pen mentality.”