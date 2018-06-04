Best Dressed At The CFDA Awards — Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, & More

It’s one of the biggest nights in fashion, and Kim Kardashian, Cate Blanchett, Kendall Jenner and many more looked stunning in NYC. See the best style moments below!

Issa Rae hosted the fashion and fun-filled night. The show was held in Brooklyn, and stars really showcased the greatest designs on earth. Olivia Culpo wore a bright yellow Rebecca Minkoff dress that was loose and flowing — perfect for summer. Karlie Kloss looked dreamy in a white halter dress with thigh-high slit. Lily Aldridge was glowing thanks to a Vita Liberata spray tan. Cate Blanchett, star of Ocean’s 8, look so gorgeous. Lupita Nyong’o, Claire Danes and Busy Phillips are all presenting, and each of them showed off their unique style on the red carpet. Busy wore a teal sequin suit that was to die for! Claire showed off her baby bump in a black leather gown. Lupita was shining bright in Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

We saw amazing looks on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber, Chanel Iman, Stella Maxwell, and Karlie Kloss. See all the best red carpet fashion moments in the gallery attached! Josephine Skriver wore a gorgeous nude, tulle dress by Zuhair Murad. She looked like a princess but added some drama with a vampy, bold lip. She’s the newest face of Maybelline! Model Irina Shayk wore a flowing, yellow gown with a leopard print and backless detail. It also had a thigh-high slit. So sexy!

Kim Kardashian West is getting a big prize — the Fashion Influencer award, and she proved she is deserving by hitting the black and white carpet in a fabulous white outfit by Rick Owens. Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian both supported Kim, and hit the carpet in gorgeous looks of their own.

Kendall wore a lilac feather dress by ALEXANDRE VAUTHIER COUTURE and Kourtney wore a glittering black plunging pantsuit.