13 Stars Who’ve Admitted To Having Nose Jobs: Before & After Pics Of Iggy Azalea & More

No shame in their game! Iggy Azalea, Tyra Banks, Farrah Abraham and more stars have all come clean about going under the knife! See the epic before and after photos of these celebs following their nose jobs!

Plastic surgery in Hollywood is becoming a lot more causal these days, according to some stars who aren’t afraid to admit they’ve gotten a little nip and tuck! Just ask Iggy Azalea, 27, and Tyra Banks, 44, who’ve both fessed up to getting nose jobs! And, there’s a lot more shocking confessions to be heard. So, check out the before and after snaps of these stars and more who’ve admitted to going under the knife for their nose!

Iggy let the cat out of the bag when she thanked for plastic surgeon, Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, for her new nose, AND breasts in a birthday tribute on Instagram! “It might seem obvious I’d hold the man I owe my fabulous nose and breasts to in high regard. But vanity aside; Ash you’re hilarious as hell, talented, eclectic, a progressive thinker & someone who supports women in their choice to do what they want with their OWN bodies (tons of men don’t share that sentiment),” the rapper wrote on Instagram in 2016. “So cheers to you! I’m proud to call you my friend.”

Tyra also came clean about her plastic surgery. “Fix it or flaunt it,” the America’s Next Top Model creator said in her memoir, Perfect Is Boring (2018), adding that it’s her responsibility to fess up about the procedure, which she underwent early on in her modeling career. “I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching,” she shared with People back in March. “I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth.” Tyra, who admitted she hasn’t done any “age stuff” yet, wants to keep the conversation going about being honest about looks.

Here’s some other stars who’ve admitted to plastic surgery!

Diana Agron — The actress told David Letterman that she had a nose job, after breaking her nose twice. She said she was once accidentally punched at a high-school party and then again while filming a Glee concert tour. “We had a day off… so I met some of my friends out and we were dancing,” she said. “And again, there was another collision of sorts—I must be turning too quickly, people don’t see me coming or something like that, I don’t know—but it’s fixed now!”

Lisa Kudrow — The Friends star told The Saturday Evening Post that getting a nose job was “life altering.” “I went from, in my mind, hideous, to not hideous,” she said. “I did it the summer before going to a new high school. So there were plenty of people who wouldn’t know how hideous I looked before. That was a good, good, good change.”

Jillian Michaels — The fitness star admitted that she had a nose job at age 16, as a result of being bullied as a kid. “I’ll be honest, it did change my life,” she told People , adding that it made her “feel more confident.” She continued: “Not to say you should let your physicality define you, but there are some things that can make people feel really insecure. So, if there is something you want to fix that allows you to feel a little bit more confident, I support it.”

Courtney Love — “Let’s just be real, I had a really big nose, and the schnoz was not taking me anywhere… I got my nose fixed … In six months, the whole world changed,” Love told Jimmy Kimmel in 2014 of the plastic surgery she had done at age 20.