Kaia Gerber & Bella Hadid Are Ultimate Cool Girls Walking In Wang Show — Get Exact Hair Look

During an Alexander Wang fashion show, hot models Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber strutted down the runway, looking Americana chic. See pics of them on the catwalk below!

The look at Alexander Wang‘s Spring/ Summer 2019 fashion show was Americana, and Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber looked so effortlessly cool. Redken Global Creative Director Guido Palau capitalized on the classic look at the show, telling us, “So we’re here at the Alexander Wang show where there’s a few different looks: a few of the girls have intricate braids, while most of the girls are wearing a bandana. I’ve used Redken No Blow Dry to add texture into the hair and then spritzed it with Redken Shine Flash 02 to really add a lot of shine. It’s very Americana-inspired.”

New York Fashion Week is typically in February and September, but this show took place in June. Many designers are flipping the script on the traditional shows, hosting them whenever and wherever they want. Obviously, the top models will follow! Bella and Kaia looked gorgeous with this slightly wet hair look. Here’s how to copy it for summer!

“1. Start with clean hair.

2. Blow dry your hair with the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer to flatten any volume and remove frizz. Leave the texture a bit messy and create a center part.

3. Starting from the back of your head, apply Redken No Blow Dry section by section to add a bit of shine, texture and dimension. Apply a bit more throughout your lengths so that the product is really visible.

4. Spritz Redken Shine Flash 02 at your roots to help flatten down your hair, and then throughout your lengths for added shine and to give the hair a damp appearance.”

“5. Once the products have dried, spritz Redken Forceful 23 Hairspray throughout your lengths to hold the look.

6. Use a flatiron on your ends for a stronger, spiky appearance.

7. Tie a bandana over your forehead or use a bandana headband to finish the look.”