‘The Bachelorette’: Becca Defends Garrett After Alleged Controversial Twitter Likes

‘The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin reveals why she has no reason to believe Garrett Yrigoyen is a racist, sexist or intolerant after he ‘liked’ transphobic, anti-immigrant, and sexist posts on social media.

Bachelorette fans became suspicious of Garrett Yrigoyen last week, after he was accused of “liking” transphobic, anti-immigrant and sexist social media posts. Fortunately, he has since apologized, but when Becca Kufrin recently sat down with Extra, she was asked if she thought Garrett was being sincere. She replied, “I think so. If he felt it was right, good for him.” And when asked if she thought Garrett was racist, sexist or intolerant, she said, “I don’t, no.” We suppose that’s a good thing, considering he was the one to get Becca’s first impression rose during the May 28 season premiere, and could very well be the one she gives her final rose to. And if she does end up becoming engaged to Garrett by the end of the season, Becca revealed whether or not his alleged “likes” would be an issue for her in the future. “With any guy, it’s a conversation. As long as somebody is willing to have that conversation and to open and still learn and grow and be educated, that’s all I could ask for,” she said.

Previously, Becca told E! News, “Everyone is entitled to their own opinions, and at the end of the day I wanted to go on this journey to open up myself and have people see my love story unfold and I would hope that they would stay open and respect me but also stay open and respect these 28 guys that went along on the journey with me.” Obviously, she didn’t directly name Garrett or what he did when first asked about it. But during her recent interview with Extra, she seems to make it clear that this issue is not something that would keep her from marrying Garrett — if he’s the one to propose to her at the end of this season.

Do you agree with how Becca feels? Do you also not think Garrett’s racist sexist or intolerant?