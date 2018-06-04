Ashley Graham Stuns In Nude, Skintight Vera Wang Dress At CFDA Awards

Ashley Graham was a vision in a nude gown at the CFDA Awards. See her head-to-toe look below!

“I feel like I’m wearing my armour on my sleeve,” Ashley Graham said to Candice Huffine, the host of the not red carpet, but black and white carpet, pre-show. “Candice and I have been modeling together for 15 years,” she added. Both ladies looked lovely. Ashley wore a tight, tight, tight, nude dress by Vera Wang, who walked the carpet next to Ashley. The gown fit her like a glove! See more of the best fashion looks from the night right here!

Justine Marjan created her STUNNING hairstyle, and told us: “We wanted a glamorous, polished, and elegant look to go with the simple, chic design of her dress.” Here’s how to copy the look with tips from Justine. “To create the look, I prepped damp hair with Tresemme Tres Two Extra Hold Mousse and Repair & Protect 7 Pre-Styling Spray and then blow-dried the hair using the ghd Air Hairdryer to create a smooth, silky texture. Then, I added in extensions so we could create huge voluminous waves on Ashley. Next, I used the ghd curve soft curl iron and curled the mid-length to ends of the hair, pinning the curls back to let them cool. To finish, I removed the pins and sprayed a hairbrush with hairspray, then brushed through the curls to created a polished and relaxed finish.”

Her makeup was glowing and gorgeous. She’s a Revlon girl, so you can get her look with drugstore products! That bold lip was everything! Ashley looked amazing!