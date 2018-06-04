Ariana Grande Lets Her Hair Down Literally On ‘Vogue’ & You, Katy Perry, & The World Are Shook

It’s Ariana Grande like you’ve never seen her before! The singer posed for ‘British Vogue’ with her hair DOWN, and the photos are to die for! Check them out here!

Ariana Grande, is that you? These days, Ariana is full of surprises. She has music on the way, a new relationship with Pete Davidson, and now a new hairstyle. It’s getting hard to keep up! The “No Tears Left To Cry” singer graced the cover of British Vogue for their July issue, and to our surprise she is NOT wearing her signature half-up half-down hairstyle. Instead, Ariana debuted a complete hair down look, and we are obsessed. She looks like a brand new person! Of course, we aren’t the only ones losing it over the gorgeous photos taken by Craig McDean. Katy Perry even commented, “Omg I’ve never seen you like this,” and “LOVE,” on Ariana’s Instagram. See more celebrity comments below!

For those of you who don’t understand why this is such a big deal, Ariana hasn’t been seen without a ponytail in YEARS. In fact, we’ve seen the look so many times that some fans began to question the reason behind it. Sadly, Ariana explained back in 2014 that her hair was destroyed from years of bleaching it and dyeing it red for her Nickelodeon show Sam & Cat. “My actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down… As annoying as it is for y’all to look at the same hairstyle all the time, it’s all that works for now (and I’m comfortable for the first time in years),” Ariana said in a statement posted to Instagram.

But, it looks like now, Ariana’s hair is a worry of the past, and we couldn’t be happier. Plus, she looks stunning on the cover. In addition to her hair, the cover put her gorgeous freckles on full display. What a beauty!