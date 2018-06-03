Wango Tango 2018 Red Carpet: Meghan Trainor, Ruby Rose & More Stun With Their Outfits

Meghan Trainor, Shawn Mendes & so many stars showed up for Wango Tango 2018! Check out all of your favorite celebs who made an appearance at one of music’s biggest events here!

Meghan Trainor absolutely stunned in a plunging pink outfit on the red carpet for the 2018 Wango Tango event in Los Angeles on Jun. 2. While she opted for a steamy braless look, Meghan wasn’t the only one who heated up the red carpet at the Banc of California Stadium. Seriously, it was such a night to remember! Ruby Rose also wowed on the red carpet with her sexy black overalls! And what music event would be complete without Ryan Seacrest? While you try to pick which outfit was your favorite, check out all of the pretty red carpet arrivals at the 2018 Wango Tango in our gallery above!

But the star-studded night’s epic red carpet didn’t end there! Shawn Mendes kept it extra relaxed with his outfit — a button down over a white T-shirt. He proved that less is sometimes more with his casual look. Meanwhile, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson proved that they’re basically the perfect couple by showing up and walking the red carpet together! She wore a yellow top with some sexy, shiny green pants, while he matched by also wearing green pants (in addition to some stellar gold shoes).

Meanwhile, Alessandra Ambrosio wore a sexy, tight dress that clung to her curves. Also in attendance was JoJo Fletcher, who rocked out with a glorious Pink Floyd T-shirt! Joining her on the list of red carpet arrivals was Janelle Monae! The singer slayed in a plaid onesie with a cute black hat! Honestly, with so many stars in attendance last night, we can’t decide which ensemble is our favorite — don’t make us choose!