7 Cutest Pics Of Sofia Richie With Scott Disick’s Kids: Beach Trips & More

Sofia Richie is the ultimate stepmother figure when she hangs out with Scott Disick’s kids! See the cutest photos of her with the little ones here!

Look away, Kourtney Kardashian! Once it was clear that Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s relationship was more than just a summer fling, she finally got to meet his kids at the beginning of 2018, and has spent quite a bit of time with them since. Mason Disick, 8, Penelope Disick, 5, and Reign Disick, 3, all seem to have taken quite well to their dad’s 19-year-old girlfriend, and she seems very comfortable watching them alongside Scott when they’re all out in public. The group has even been on TWO vacations together!

Back in March, Scott flew Sofia and his kids down to Cabo for a family trip while Kourt was on a vacay of her own with Younes Bendjima. The group was photographed lounging by the pool of their resort, with Sofia looking hot as ever in a teeny thong bikini. Then, for Scott’s birthday in May, they all went to St. Barts for another vacay. Sofia was photographed goofing around in the ocean with Penelope, who had a huge smile on her face as she splashed around with the teenager. They could practically be sisters!

Aside from vacations, Sofia also spends quality time with the Disick kids back in California. They’ve all been spotted out to lunch and running errands on several occasions, and they look like one big happy family — especially since Sofia has been looking more and more like Kourtney by the day! Of course, nobody will ever replace Kourtney in the kids’ lives, but we love seeing them so happy when they’re not with her, too.

Click through the gallery above to check out the cutest photos of Sofia with Scott’s kids!