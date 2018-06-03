North West Sings Kanye’s ‘No Mistakes’ & It’s Beyond Cute — Watch Her Take After Her Dad

Kanye West took to Twitter on June 2 to show off an adorable video of daughter North West singing his song ‘No Mistakes’ and we can’t get enough of it! Watch her shine in the video here!

Kanye West, 40, proudly showed off his 4-year-old daughter North West when he took to Twitter to post a sweet video of her singing his song “No Mistakes”! The too-cute-for-words offspring of Kanye and Kim Kardashian, 37, knew the words well as she happily sang some lyrics into the camera while holding a chocolate Yoohoo drink. “Make no mistake, I still love you,” North adorably sang while sitting in a car. Kanye appropriately captioned the video with three heart-eyed emojis, proving he’s very much loving of his baby girl!

“No Mistakes” is one of the seven songs featured on Kanye’s newly released eighth studio album, ye. The rapper brought out a ton of reporters and journalists to Jackson Hole, WY on May 31 to celebrate the album’s release with a listening party and although it’s been a long time coming, the album doesn’t disappoint. It showcases the ups and downs Kanye has recently been through in the public eye, including a song in which he admits he thought Kim would leave him after his controversial slavery comments. He also shockingly calls out Tristan Thompson for his cheating scandal while Kim’s sis Khloe Kardashian was pregnant.

Kanye may have gutsy tracks about his struggles and the struggles of those around him but that doesn’t stop him from also being a dad! It’s great to see him spending time with North and having her join in on his passion of music. She seems to be enjoying it too. Maybe she’ll have her own rap career in the future? It’s possible, especially with a dad like Kanye! We can’t wait to find out!