Nick Jonas Flirts With Priyanka Chopra After Their Date Night & Gushes Over ‘That Smile’

Aw! Nick Jonas lovingly commented on a happy photo Priyanka Chopra posted to Instagram on June 3 and it was incredibly adorable! Check out his message here!

Nick Jonas, 25, loves Priyanka Chopra‘s smile! The singer took to Instagram on June 3 to leave an adoring comment on a pic Priyanka posted that showed her sitting and laughing with her girl friends while eating burgers at an In N Out restaurant. “Burgers and Chanel…my favourite combo with my fav girls. @anjula_acharia @mubinarattonsey@chanelofficial,” Priyanka captioned the fun-loving photo. It didn’t take long for Nick to post his adoring message. “That smile” he commented along with the red heart emoji which further proves their romance is surely heating up!

Nick and 35-year-old Priyanka have been friends for a while now but it’s not until recently that they made headlines for becoming more than friends. The new lovebirds were seen at a date at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on May 31 and they were packing on the PDA, according to an eyewitness. As much as we didn’t see this one coming, we have to admit that we’re loving this new couple! The fact that they have a strong foundation of friendship already could very easily be a positive factor in how the relationship will progress.

GUYS. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Jun 3, 2018 at 4:20am PDT

Although it seems to already be progressing, it seems their relationship has only bloomed recently. Just a few weeks ago, Priyanka, who is a close friend of Meghan Markle, was seen as a guest at the royal wedding but she didn’t bring the Jonas brother. Either she wasn’t ready to announce their love just yet or they weren’t quite dating at the time. It’s also possible Nick may have had other commitments. Either way, we’re glad to see them showcasing their admiration and support for each other now and we hope to see more of this sweet couple in the future!