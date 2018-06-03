Melania Trump’s Friends Worried — No One Has Heard From Her Since Before Her Sudden Surgery

Melania Trump’s friends are concerned about the First Lady ever since she’s been MIA after having sudden kidney surgery and they are wondering why she hasn’t been speaking with them.

Melania Trump, 48, has caused a lot of speculation after suddenly having kidney surgery and not being seen since and even her friends are starting to worry. Although the First Lady seemingly took to Twitter to reveal that she was resting at the White House, many people are concerned that there’s more to the story than is being told. “Melania’s friends outside of the White house are genuinely starting to worry about her,” a source close to Melania EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Nobody has heard from Melania over these past few weeks, and her cell phone has been switched off. Whenever any friends enquire as to where she is, or how she is, we’re just told that she’s ‘fine’ and that she’s ‘recovering’ but that really doesn’t make any sense. Nobody believes that Melania wrote that last tweet, everybody thinks that was written by Donald [Trump], because it didn’t read in the way that Melania writes.To have radio silence for this long is just strange, something is going on, but nobody knows what, it’s definitely concerning.”

Melania’s friend’s sentiments are similar to that of her followers. Without warning, it was announced that she was undergoing kidney surgery on May 14 and since even before the surgery (May 10), she hasn’t made any appearances either alone or with the Donald. Although she could very well be recovering from the surgery, many find it odd that there’s no indication from anyone that she’s at the White House like the tweet claimed and of course, there’s been a ton of theories to go along with the situation, including one that claims she may have moved out of Washington D.C.

Speculation fueled even more after it was announced that Melania would not be attending Camp David in Maryland with Donald for a presidential retreat this past weekend. He seemed to attend the retreat with his children, however, as they were seen heading to a vehicle to join him on the day he left. We’ll definitely be keeping track of this interesting situation. We hope to see Melania soon and hope she’s recovering well!