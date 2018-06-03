Laura Prepon Marries Ben Foster — See Pic Of Her Gorgeous Wedding Gown

Congratulations to Laura Prepon and Ben Foster! The longtime couple just got married, and Laura looked absolutely breathtaking on her big day. See a pic of her beautiful wedding dress here!

Donna Pinciotti is a married woman! Orange is the New Black and That ’70s Show star Laura Prepon, 38, tied the knot with fiancé Ben Foster, 37, in a secret ceremony, she revealed on Instagram with an adorable pic. The notoriously private couple, who have been engaged since October 2016, welcomed a daughter together in August 2017, Ella. Laura is beaming in her sweet photo, which shows her with her arm draped over her new husband, who’s gazing at her adoringly. She captioned it, “Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff!” Aww!

Laura looked so gorgeous for her wedding! While her photo doesn’t show her full dress, what we can see is simply lovely. The gown isn’t skintight, but has a flowy and semi-full skirt and wide shoulder straps. We wish we could see more! It appears that she’s not wearing too much makeup, and her hair is styled in an effortlessly mussy lob. What a beautiful bride! Her Six Feet Under star husband looks perfectly dapper in a suit and straw fedora.

This is the first marriage for both Laura and Ben. Ben was actually engaged two separate times to House of Cards star Robin Wright, however. The couple split for good in 2015.