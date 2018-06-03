Kim Kardashian’s 20 Fiercest Fashion Moments Ever: Sexy Met Gala Gowns & More

Kim Kardashian is a fashion goddess! She’s being honored by CFDA on June 4, so we’re remembering her best fashion moments of all-time. From her gold Met Gala gown to her sheer dresses, these are Kim’s hottest looks!

Kim Kardashian, 37, has transformed from just a reality star to a bonafide style icon. Every time the makeup mogul and mom-of-two steps out, she’s setting fashion trends. Her red carpet appearances are always legendary, mainly because you never know what Kim is going to wear. Kim’s not afraid to push the fashion limits, and they always pay off because she’s freaking Kim Kardashian West! That’s why she’s will be the first recipient of the CFDA Influencer Award at the annual ceremony.

Her most recent Met Gala appearance may just be her best look EVER. Kim was one of the last celebrities to arrive on the red carpet, but she was worth the wait. She looked incredible in a cleavage-baring gold Versace gown that fit her like a glove. The dress featured an embellished gold cross to follow the religious theme of the night. Her whole look from head to toe was absolute fire. In previous years, Kim has turned heads on the Met Gala red carpet. She rocked a silver metallic Balmain gown in 2016, and then the year before she sizzled in a see-through Roberto Cavalli dress that showed off all of her famous curves.

But Kim doesn’t just stun at the Met Gala. She slayed at Tom Ford’s NYFW in Sept. 2017 in a strapless black latex gown. The dress was skintight and paired so well with her platinum blonde locks. While Kim is usually wearing dresses, she’s surprised us a number of times with her different outfits. She stepped out in a simple black suit at the 2017 LACMA Art & Film Gala, but she put her own KKW spin on it. She went braless and left the jacket open! The look went from simple to very sexy! Take a look at more of Kim’s best looks ever in our gallery now.