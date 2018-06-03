Kat Von D Marries Rafael Reyes In A Gothic Ceremony Wearing Red Wedding Dress With Horns

Kat Von D married Rafael Reyes while wearing a gorgeous red dress in a gothic-style wedding on June 2 and she looked absolutely stunning. Check out her nontraditional look here!

Congrats are in order for Kat Von D and Rafael Reyes! The loving couple were married on June 2 in a beautiful gothic-style ceremony in Los Angeles and Rafael took to Instagram to post a stunning picture of his bride before they exchanged vows. “In a couple hours I’ll be walking down the aisle with the love of my life @thekatvond ❤️ EN VIDA Y EN MUERTE,” he captioned the pic which shows a close-up of 36-year-old Kat looking amazing in her bright red wedding gown with a veil over her face and matching red horns in her hair.

Kat’s nontraditional red gown doesn’t come as a complete surprise since the lovebirds have been posting various pics on social media over the past week that gave hints about what their wardrobe for the event would look like. Rafael posted a sketch of his own black gothic-style suit while counting down the days to the big moment. Kat also showed off some lovely red carnations a day before the wedding. “Such a beautifully emotional day today,” she captioned the pic. “Tomorrow, @prayers and I will have our wedding ceremony for our close friends + family,” she wrote. “This has been the sweetest, most stress-free experience where we continuously fell in love with each other all over again with each day counting down. This is a photo of 3 carnations that our dear friends @majestyblack brought us tonight after our rehearsal and soundcheck.”

Despite the lavish event, Kat and Rafael were actually officially married back in Feb. and they took to social media to show off their wedding rings. Kat also announced her pregnancy on May 8 so things have been pretty busy with the newlyweds! Their delayed celebration most likely helped them to plan things in a time frame that worked best for both of them and it surely didn’t disappoint. Before the ceremony, the couple shared details about a planned vegan menu for the event and asked their guests that in lieu of gifts, they donate to Animal Equality, their favorite animal rights organization.

Congratulations to the happy couple!